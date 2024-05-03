Gold worth Rs 1.07 cr seized from woman passenger from Sharjah at Chennai airport

Chennai, May 3 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 1.07 crore was seized from a woman passenger who arrived here from Sharjah recently, the Customs department said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger at the international terminal here on May 1 and recovered the gold, which was concealed in her inner garments, an official release said.

The precious metal retrieved from her, which was in paste form, weighed 1.69 kg and is valued at Rs 1.07 crore.

The passenger was arrested and sent to judicial custody, the release added. PTI VIJ ANE