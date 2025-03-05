Gold worth Rs 12.56 cr seized from Kannada actress at Bengaluru airport: DRI

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Wednesday said the gold bars seized from Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport were valued at Rs 12.56 crore.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, a senior police official told PTI.

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, he added.

The total seizure in the case stood at Rs 17.29 crore, including assets worth Rs 4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

According to DRI officials, the 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said the DRI successfully intercepted a passenger carrying foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

"Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian woman, aged around 33, who had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru on an Emirates flight on March 3. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on her person," the statement read.

The DRI operates under the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Ministry, the contraband, valued at Rs 12.56 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

"Following the interception, DRI officers searched her residence on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she lives with her husband. The search led to the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore," the statement added.

The Ministry further stated that the woman had been arrested under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody. PTI AMP SSK ROH