Gold worth Rs 1.4 cr seized in Meghalaya, one held

Shillong, Dec 15 (PTI) One person was arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district and over 2 kg of gold worth around Rs 1.42 crore seized from his possession, officials said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, customs department personnel intercepted a van en route to Barpeta in Assam at Diengpasoh, they said.

After thorough search of the vehicle, smuggled gold of foreign origin was found concealed in a specially built cavity in the floor area of the middle seat, the officials said.

Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI JOP RBT