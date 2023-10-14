Gold worth Rs 15.21 cr seized in Tamil Nadu; six arrested: DRI

Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) About 25 kg of gold worth Rs 15.21 crore that was allegedly smuggled into India from Sri Lanka was seized in three different incidents in Tamil Nadu last week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Saturday.

The authorities have also retrieved Indian currency worth Rs 56.3 lakh in the operation and six persons were arrested in this connection.

Acting on specific inputs, the DRI officials in the first incident in Chennai, intercepted two persons who were travelling in a car near the Madras High Court and recovered the gold and Indian currency from their possession.

The gold was allegedly smuggled into India from Sri Lanka through the coastal Nagapattinam district and two persons were arrested in this connection, the DRI Chennai zone said in a release.

In another incident in Tiruchirappalli, about 350 km south of Chennai, the DRI personnel intercepted two individuals travelling to Chennai in a car and seized the precious metal from them.

Interrogations revealed that the passengers smuggled the gold from Sri Lanka. The passengers were arrested.

In the third incident, the officials retrieved gold concealed in paste form by two air passengers who arrived here from Malaysia. The air passengers were arrested and further investigation was on.

In total, around 25 kg of gold worth Rs 15.21 crore was seized in the last week, the release said. PTI VIJ SS