Gold worth Rs 1.66 cr seized over 4 days from Mumbai international airport by Customs

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Mumbai Customs seized more than 3.03 kg gold valued at Rs 1.66 crore and two iPhones in 10 different cases over four days at the city's international airport, officials said on Monday.

The Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs found the gold concealed in places such as the aircraft seat, body cavities of passengers, a washroom, butter packets, handkerchiefs and clothes from March 1 to 4, the Mumbai Customs Zone-III posted on its official X handle.

They said an unclaimed gold bar weighing 700 grams was detected by Indigo Airlines staff underneath a seat onboard the Phuket to Mumbai Indigo Flight 6E 1122.

In another case, a man travelling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Air India Flight AI 920 was intercepted and 390 grams of gold dust in wax was found concealed in his private parts, a statement said.

In one more incident, 390 grams of gold was detected by airport cleaning staff in the washroom and was handed over to Mumbai Customs for probe, the statement added.

In the fourth case, a person travelling from Singapore to Mumbai by Singapore Airlines Flight SQ 424 was intercepted and two gold 'kadas' cumulatively weighing 235 grams were found concealed in the body, the Customs statement informed.

A person travelling from Riyadh to Mumbai by Saudia Airlines Flight SV 740 was intercepted and four gold bangles weighing 233 grams were found concealed in the person's body, it added.

"An Indian National travelling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Spicejet Flight SG 60 was intercepted and found carrying 24 KT gold jewellery and 22 KT gold chain collectively weighing 220 grams concealed within the body of the person," it said.

A passenger travelling from Dubai to Mumbai on Emirates Flight EK 504 was intercepted and found with rhodium plated gold 'kada' weighing 220 grams concealed in clothes.

"A person travelling from Dubai to Mumbai vide Air India Flight AI 984 was found to carry 24 KT Gold jewellery, cut pieces of wire collectively weighing 215 grams. Two iPhones were also recovered," it said.

While the gold jewellery was found concealed in the body of the person, a cut piece of gold wire was concealed in Amul butter, handkerchief and clothes while the iPhones were concealed in a hand bag, the statement said. PTI DC NSK BNM