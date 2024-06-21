Gold worth Rs 1.67 cr seized at Chennai airport in three separate instances; one passenger held

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Over 2,500 grams of gold worth Rs 1.67 crore was seized in three different cases at the airport here, and one person has been arrested.

The Chennai Air Customs Air Intelligence Unit recovered 710 grams, 1,056 grams and 900 grams of the precious metal in various forms on June 17 and 18 from passengers who arrived from Malaysia and Abu Dhabi, respectively, a press release from the Chennai Air Customs said on Friday.

"One passenger has been arrested and further investigation is under progress in all the three cases," it added. PTI VIJ ANE