Gold worth Rs 1.95 cr seized at Amritsar airport in Punjab

Amritsar, Oct 3 (PTI) The customs department Tuesday said it has seized 3.4 kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.95 crore from several passengers who arrived here from Dubai and Sharjah in flights.

The seizure was made in 13 cases, said the department in an official release. The customs officials said the gold was found to be concealed by passengers in the bottle cap of a water bottle, beneath the luggage trolley, zip of jeans pants, in undergarments and rectum.

The gold was seized as per provisions of Customs Act, 1962.

In a separate case, the customs department seized gold worth Rs 1.52 crore from some passengers at the India-Pakistan border.

The officers deputed at the integrated check post in Attari intercepted various passengers coming from Pakistan on foot through the India-Pakistan border, the officials said.

Gold weighing 2,552 grams valued at Rs 1.52 crore was recovered in six different cases and seized as per the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, they added. PTI JMS CHS VSD RPA