Gold worth Rs 20 lakh seized at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) The Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized gold worth Rs 20 lakh that was being smuggled in kheer mix packets from a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

The confiscated gold weighs 347 gm and is of 24 carat purity, valued at Rs 20 lakh, a Customs release said here on Monday.

The passenger arrived on an Air India Express flight from Dubai on Friday. In his check-in baggage, there were five packets of kheer mix of the ‘Kitchen Treasures’ brand. On suspicion, the officials opened the packets and found the gold hidden in them. PTI MVG MVG KH