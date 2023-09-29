Gold worth Rs 2.10 cr hidden in coffee maker seized from passenger at Nagpur airport

Nagpur, Sep 29 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 2.10 crore concealed in a coffee maker by a passenger coming from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates was seized on Friday by the Customs department at Nagpur international airport, an official said.

Based on passenger profiling, one person who arrived on board Air Arabia flight G9-415 was intercepted by Nagpur Airport Customs and a check found 3,497 grams of gold worth Rs 2.10 crore hidden in a coffee maker, he said.

The gold has been seized and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI CLS BNM BNM