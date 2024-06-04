Gold worth Rs 3.83 crore seized from aircraft lavatory of at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 3.83 crore has been seized from a lavatory of an aircraft at the airport here, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

During rummaging of a flight, that had come from Mumbai on Friday, an unclaimed black coloured rubber piece suspected to contain gold was found inside the rear lavatory of the aircraft, it said.

The officers recovered six gold bars weighing 5.9 kg, having tariff value of Rs 3.83 crore, from it, said the statement issued by the customs department.

The recovered gold was seized "on the reasonable belief that the same was imported into India illegally with the intention to smuggle the same into India and clear the same without paying customs duty", it added. PTI AKV NB