Gold worth Rs 3.91 cr seized at Chennai airport; 5 arrested

Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Over 6,000 grams of gold with 24K purity worth Rs 3.91 crore, was seized by the officials of the Customs Department at the airport here.

As many as five passengers who arrived here from Dubai on Thursday were arrested for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of the precious metal into the country.

On Friday, Chennai International airport principal commissioner of customs Ramavath Srinivasa Naik in an official release said, based on inputs shared by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the officers of the air intelligence wing intercepted the passengers.

On examination, gold chains and gold ingots weighing 6,168 grams and worth Rs 3.91 crore were recovered from them. The passengers were arrested and further investigation was on, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS