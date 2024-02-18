Gold worth Rs 45.44 lakh seized at MIA

Mangaluru, Feb 18 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) made a significant seizure when they confiscated 733 gm of gold valued at Rs 45,44,600 hidden in the drainage chamber of a washroom at the airport.

The gold, in paste form, was discovered concealed inside a black-coloured pouch hidden within the drainage chamber of a washroom in the immigration arrival area, a Customs release here said.

The identity of the individual responsible for stashing the gold in the washroom remains unknown.

Customs authorities have initiated further investigation into the matter to ascertain the source and intended recipient of the smuggled gold, the release said. PTI MVG MVG ROH