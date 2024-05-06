Gold worth Rs 4.92 cr stolen from finance company's office in Nashik

Nashik, May 6 (PTI) Two unidentified persons broke into the office of a home finance company and decamped with gold worth Rs 4.92 crore in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Indira Heights commercial complex in the old Gangapur Naka area in the wee hours of Saturday, an official said.

Gold ornaments worth Rs 4.92 crore belonging to 222 customers were kept in a safety locker of the finance company, he said.

The theft came to light when one of the staffers found the locker empty on Saturday evening, following which the police were informed, the official said.

During the probe, the CCTV footage from the office showed two unidentified persons entering the premises from a window in one of the cabins and using keys from the office to open the safety locker, decamping with the jewellery, he said.

One of the persons was wearing a white PPE kit, while the other person sported a white cap and mask on his face, the official said.

A case has been registered, and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR ARU