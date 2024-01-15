Gold worth Rs 50.93 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized gold worth Rs 50.93 lakh which was being smuggled by two passengers who arrived from Abu Dhabi and Dubai by Air India Express flights.

A Customs release here said the seizure was made on January 12. The passengers had concealed the gold in various forms, including three oval-shaped objects with gold paste hidden in their rectum and gold paste concealed inside chocolate boxes in their checked-in baggage.

The 24-carat purity gold, weighing 815 gm, has an estimated value of Rs 50,93,750, the release said. PTI MVG MVG SS