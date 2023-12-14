Gold worth Rs 60 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized 969 grams of gold valued at Rs 60,07,800 from three passengers who arrived here by an Air India Express flight from Dubai.

Advertisment

The seizure was made on December 11, a Customs release here said on Thursday.

The confiscated gold, in the form of 24-carat yellow-coloured paste, was ingeniously concealed inside the soles of the shoes worn by two passengers.

Another passenger had hidden the gold within chocolate boxes and bedspread packets, the release said. PTI MVG MVG SS