Gold worth Rs 63 lakhs stolen onboard CST-Mangalore train

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 18 (PTI) A family has reported theft of gold ornaments valued at Rs 63 lakhs while travelling to Udupi on CST-Mangalore train, police said on Monday.

The theft came to light at Indrali railway station on November 16 when the family members found that their baggage was forced open and gold jewellery stolen, they said.

According to police, the family had boarded the train on November 15 and arrived the next morning at Udupi.

In the complaint, the victim stated that the theft must have been carried out between Panvel and Kankavali station in Maharashtra.

A case was registered and investigation is on, they added. PTI COR AMP ROH