Gold worth Rs 6.5 cr seized from car at toll plaza in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) More than 12 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 6.5 crore was seized from a car at Mant toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway, police on Tuesday said.

"Gold jewellery packed in 16 packets and weighing 12.387 kg was recovered," they said in a statement.

The seizure was made late Monday in a raid conducted by a joint team of police, GST Flying Squad, and Excise department.

Two people who were carrying the jewellery failed to furnish any papers of the ornaments, police said.

"The consignment has been confiscated along with the car and the notice has been served to Vivek Gupta -- the car driver -- since in such cases he is considered as the owner of the vehicle," Assistant Commissioner, GST, Kartar Singh said.

The men carrying the gold have been asked to come up with details of the consignment within three days, he said. PTI COR NAV VN VN