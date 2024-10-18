Gold worth Rs 8 crore seized from three passengers at Raipur bus stand

Raipur, Oct 18 (PTI) Police on Friday seized gold jewellery worth around Rs 8 crore from three persons at a bus stand in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said.

The trio, who were on board a bus, were intercepted during a sudden inspection at the bus stand this morning, City Superintendent of Police (Purani Basti) Rajesh Dewangan said.

They were identified as Lingraj Nayak (34), Hitesh Tandi (27) and Shubham Patro (28), all residents of Raipur, he said.

When the trio failed to furnish any documents in support of the gold jewellery weighing 12.800 kg worth around Rs 8 crore, it was seized, he said.

The trio is being interrogated and the seized jewellery has been handed over to the Income Tax department for further action, he said.

The bus stand area falls under Raipur City South assembly constituency, where the bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 13. PTI TKP NP