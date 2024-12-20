Gold worth Rs 8.57 cr seized in Gujarat's Surat, two persons detained

Surat, Dec 20 (PTI) Police in Surat in Gujarat seized 14.7 kilograms of gold worth Rs 8.57 crore allegedly from two persons, who have been detained as part of the probe, an official said on Friday.

The recovery was made from Hiren Bhatti and Manji Dhamelia at Simada Naka junction on Thursday night on a tip-off, said 'B' Division Assistant Commissioner of Police PK Patel.

"They had hidden eight pieces of gold, cumulatively weighing Rs 14.7 kilograms, inside their shirts. They failed to produce documents related to the gold. The duo has been kept under detention and a probe is underway to find out the source of the gold." Patel said.

Bhatti and Dhamelia have claimed the gold was collected from a shop and that they were headed to a gold refinery to turn them into bars, the ACP added. PTI COR PJT BNM