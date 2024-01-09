Gold worth Rs 98.68 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here have confiscated 1.579 kg of gold worth Rs 98,68,750 from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi.

Advertisment

A Customs release on Monday said the passenger arrived at the airport by the Abu Dhabi-Mangaluru Air India Express flight today and they found five oval shaped objects concealed in his rectum.

The objects contained gold in paste form weighing 1.579 kg worth Rs 98,68,750.

The passenger was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, the release added. PTI MVG MVG SDP ANE