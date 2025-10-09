Gold worth several crore rupees, land documents, cash found in raid on retired MP PWD engineer

Bhopal, Oct 9 (PTI) The Lokayukta police on Thursday conducted raids at multiple premises of a retired engineer-in-chief of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) in Bhopal and Narmadapuram district for allegedly amassing assets unlawfully, an official said.

Gold worth several crore rupees, cash, land documents, vehicles as well as 17 tonnes of honey were found during these raids, he added.

The searches were carried out under the supervision of Director General of Lokayukta Yogesh Deshmukha based on complaints that G P Mehra had accumulated huge wealth through corrupt practices during his service tenure, Bhopal Lokayukta SP D Rathore told PTI.

"Acting on verified information, a case was registered against Mehra under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The raids were conducted after obtaining mandatory approval. As far as the honey is concerned, we are probing if he was in the business of selling it," Rathore said.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at Mehra's residences in Manipuram Colony and Opal Regency near Dana Pani, his factory K T Industries in Govindpura Industrial Area in Bhopal, and his property in Saini village under Sohagpur tehsil of Narmadapuram district, a Lokayukta release said.

During the raid at his Manipuram residence (House No. A-6), officials found Rs 8.79 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh, fixed deposits worth Rs 56 lakh, and other valuables worth nearly Rs 60 lakh, along with several property documents, it added.

At his Opal Regency flat (A Block, Flat No. 508), the Lokayukta team seized Rs 26 lakh cash, 2.649 kg gold valued at about Rs 3.05 crore, and 5.523 kg silver worth around Rs 5.93 lakh as well as property-related documents.

"Searches at K T Industries, where PVC pipes are manufactured, led to the recovery of factory equipment, raw material, finished goods, and ownership papers. The unit is reportedly jointly owned by Mehra's son Rohit and one Kailash Nayak," the release said.

"At Saini village in Sohagpur tehsil, the team found 17 tonnes of honey, six tractors, high-value agricultural machinery, 32 under-construction cottages, seven completed cottages, two fish farms, two cowsheds, two large ponds, and a temple. Several land and property documents were also recovered," it said.

Ford Endeavour, Skoda Slavia, Kia Sonet and Maruti Ciaz cars registered in the names of Mehra and his family members were also identified, while documents related to fixed deposits, shares and insurance policies are being examined, officials said. PTI LAL BNM