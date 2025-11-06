Golden Chariot train brings high-end travellers to explore Goa's culture

Panaji, Nov 6 (PTI) Goa Tourism on Thursday welcomed the arrival of the IRCTC's Golden Chariot luxury train at Madgao Railway Station in South Goa, bringing guests to explore the coastal state's cultural and premium tourism offerings.

A senior state tourism department official said the tourists included 26 foreign guests who experienced curated heritage and hospitality-led activities.

"As part of their curated itinerary, guests visited prominent churches of North Goa, gaining insights into the region's rich spiritual and architectural legacy. After the curated visit, the Golden Chariot is set to continue its onward journey to Bengaluru," he said.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte, in a statement, said visits like this help travellers appreciate the state's culture, heritage, and warm hospitality.

"We look forward to more such collaborations that allow visitors to explore Goa beyond beaches. Such initiatives support our vision of building a tourism ecosystem that benefits local communities and creates meaningful travel experiences," he said.

Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik said the visit highlights the growing interest in exploring the state's cultural and heritage sites.

"We trust they enjoyed discovering a different side of Goa and look forward to welcoming more such travellers," he said.

The visit aligns with Goa Tourism's continued efforts to promote immersive, sustainable, and culturally rooted experiences that position the state as a premium year-round destination, Naik added. PTI RPS GK