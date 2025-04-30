Golden day for country vs victory for INDIA bloc: BJP and opposition seek caste move credit

Nagpur, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday described the Central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census as a "golden and historic day" for the country.

He alleged that the Congress never considered conducting a caste-based census when it was in power for decades.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Pravin Kunte Patil claimed the BJP had always opposed the caste census, however, the latest U-turn symbolises the victory of the INDIA bloc.

"We support the government's decision. NCP (SP) will ensure that this decision does not become an election jumla," he added.

Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh Sangh's national president Baban Taywade said the caste enumeration would ensure justice for Other Backward Classes.

He said the Centre's decision is a moral victory for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI CLS NSK