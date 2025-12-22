Golden era of industrialisation has begun in Odisha, says CM Majhi; BJD terms it 'hype'

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday claimed that the state has entered a "golden era" of industrialisation, citing strong response from investors at the recently concluded investor summit in Hyderabad.

Majhi, who was accorded a warm welcome at the airport, said the event garnered investment intents worth Rs 67,000 crore and would significantly contribute to achieving Vision Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.

He said the response received during the Hyderabad event showed that Odisha is set to emerge as India’s largest investment hub.

However, Opposition BJD alleged that the state BJP government's claims on bringing investment for industrial development were mere "hype".

"The ground reality is completely opposite," the BJD said in the statement adding that some mega projects by reputed firms have withdrawn from the state.

“The BJP state government is misleading the public in the name of industrialisation," the BJD said.

However, addressing a press conference, the chief minister claimed that the investors across the country are keen to invest in the state.

"The Hyderabad event was an instance where 500 delegates from different companies participated and 13 MoUs were signed with a total investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore with potential to generate over 15,900 jobs. This apart, nine investment intent proposals amounting to Rs 39,131 crore, with potential to create more than 40,000 employment opportunities, were received," Majhi said.

He said that as many as 38 one-on-one high-level meetings and two sectoral roundtables focused on pharmaceuticals and aerospace and defence sectors, were held.

The pharmaceuticals roundtable included CXO-level representatives of eight leading companies, while the aerospace and defence session engaged 27 companies, reflecting Odisha’s growing strategic importance.

The CM said the ultimate measure of success lies in execution on the ground, beyond just MoU signings.

"Over the last 18 months, under Utkarsh Odisha 2025 conclave, the state government has approved 343 large industrial projects worth over Rs 7.1 lakh crore, generating 4.65 lakh jobs. Besides, it has inaugurated 85 projects valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore, creating more than 1.65 lakh jobs," Majhi said.

The chief minister informed that the state’s next move is to hold Enterprise Odisha 2026 on January 28-29 in Rourkela and a road show in Kolkata.

BJD leader Lenin Mohanty said, "Instead of making false propaganda and promotional advertisement in the field of industry and investment, the BJP state government should work on the ground so that the future of unemployed youth of the state can be secured. If this government plans to plunder Odisha's mineral-rich wealth in the name of industrialisation, the Biju Janata Dal will never allow it".