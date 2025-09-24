Golden-haired tube-nosed bat discovered in Mizoram, first record in India: ZSI

Shillong, Sep 24 (PTI) Scientists at the Zoological Survey of India here have discovered the golden-haired tube-nosed bat in Mizoram, marking the first record of the rare species in the country and extending its known global range westward by more than 1,000 km, officials said.

Bat researcher Dr Uttam Saikia stumbled upon the species while carrying out a systematic survey of the bat fauna of Mizoram in the forest of Hmuifang village in Aizawl district, ZSI said in a statement.

For a detailed comparative study, Dr Saikia teamed up with Dr Gabor Csorba of the Hungarian Natural History Museum, Dr Manuel Ruedi of the Natural History Museum of Geneva, and Dr Rohit Chakravarty of Nature Conservation Foundation.

After examining museum specimens abroad and conducting DNA analysis of the Mizoram sample, the team confirmed the species as the golden-haired tube-nosed bat (Harpiola isodon).

The researchers also studied an old specimen collected earlier from Sairep village in Lunglei district of Mizoram, preserved in ZSI Kolkata, and concluded that it too belonged to the same species.| The golden-haired tube-nosed bat was first discovered in Taiwan in 2006, and has since been reported from southern China and Vietnam.

Believed to be an inhabitant of mountain forests, the species is likely present in suitable habitats across countries such as Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, scientists said.

This small bat, with a forearm length of 32-36 mm, is distinguished by its golden-tipped hairs and striking tube-like nostrils.

Dr Saikia and his team have been engaged in intensive studies of bat fauna in the Indian Himalayas for over a decade, during which they have documented several new species and new records for India.

ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee said the discovery underscores the need for more focused research in northeast India, a region that falls within two global biodiversity hotspots.

"With this addition, the confirmed tally of bat species in India currently stands at 136," she added. PTI JOP MNB