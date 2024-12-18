Golden jackal attacks woman, later captured from residential colony in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) A golden jackal strayed into a residential colony in Mumbai and attacked a woman before being captured on Wednesday evening, said a Maharashtra forest department official.

The wild animal was captured by experts from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, a non-governmental organization, in coordination with the forest department from BARC Colony in Anushakti Nagar, he said.

According to the official, the jackal had attacked a woman who was rushed to hospital for preventive treatment.

On getting information about the attack, experts from RAWW along with rescue personnel, equipment and a wildlife ambulance reached the spot, located the animal and safely managed to capture it in a cage, added the official.

The animal is showing primary symptoms of the rabies infection and has been kept under observation. The forest department will extract samples from the captured jackal to test and find out more about the virus, he added. PTI ZA RSY