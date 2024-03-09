Golden jackal injured in road accident rescued in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) A golden jackal severely injured in a road accident was rescued in Navi Mumbai, a forest official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The injured animal was found on a road in Uran on Thursday and a local organisation alerted the forest department, the official said.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) was roped in to rescue and treat the animal, said Pawan Sharma founder-president of RAWW and also the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

The jackal had sustained multiple internal and external injuries and was in severe pain and trauma, veterinarian Dr Rina Dev said.

Jackals are found in the mangrove habitats bordering some highways and main roads in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, Sharma said, adding that measures need to be put in place to avoid such accidents. PTI ZA ARU