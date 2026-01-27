Golden Line extensions to link south Delhi with airport, Yamuna riverfront

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) From underground stretches through the city core to elevated tracks along the Yamuna riverfront, the Delhi Metro's proposed Golden Line extensions are set to strengthen links between the airport and south Delhi, easing travel across major residential and commercial hubs.

A DMRC official said the Aerocity–IGI Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj sections will extend the Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor, boosting connectivity of the domestic airport with southern neighbourhoods such as Saket, Chhatarpur and Kalindi Kunj.

The Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj stretch, spanning 3.9 km, will be completely elevated and include Tughlakabad, Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj stations, connecting key areas along the Yamuna riverfront, the official added.

He further said that Tughlakabad will serve as an interchange between the Golden Line and the Violet Line, while Kalindi Kunj will connect the Golden Line with the Magenta Line, creating smoother cross-city travel options.

With these interchanges, commuters from Noida will get easier access to Terminal 3 via the Golden Line, Faridabad via the Violet Line and Gurgaon through the Golden–Yellow Line interchange at Chhatarpur, the DMRC official said.

According to him, the Aerocity–IGI Airport Terminal 1 section, measuring 2.26 km, will be completely underground with one station, directly linking south Delhi pockets to the domestic terminal through the Golden Line corridor.

Another major underground stretch will run from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, covering 9.91 km with nine stations, strengthening east-west connectivity across central Delhi, the official said.

Altogether, the extensions will add 16.07 km to the network with 13 stations, combining underground and elevated construction, to navigate dense urban areas while opening new transit corridors, he added.

The official said that the improved metro access is expected to reduce road congestion and vehicular pollution by shifting a significant share of airport-bound and inter-city traffic to the metro.

The Delhi Metro Golden Line (formerly Silver Line) is a 23.6 km, Phase 4 project under construction, connecting Aerocity to Tughlakabad. Expected to be operational by March 2026, this corridor (partially elevated and underground) will connect south Delhi with the airport, featuring 15-16 stations, including interchanges with the Airport Express, Yellow, Violet, and Magenta lines. PTI SHB SHB MNK MNK