New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday described as "Goldilocks moment" the estimate that India's economy would grow by 7.4 per cent, and said the country is expected to sustain this momentum in 2027 as well.

According to the ruling party, the optimistic view on the economy stems from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on reforms and a commitment to providing transparent and corruption-free governance.

The First Advance Estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday put GDP growth in 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026 fiscal year) at better than 7.3 per cent, forecast by the RBI and the government's initial projection of 6.3-6.8 per cent.

"Real GDP or GDP at constant prices is estimated to attain a level of Rs 201.90 lakh crore in FY 2025-26, against the provisional estimates of GDP for FY 2024-25 of Rs 187.97 lakh crore, registering a growth rate of 7.4 per cent," the National Statistics Office said.

The better-than-expected showing comes on the back of resilience shown by the economy despite the United States imposing punitive tariffs of 50 per cent on Indian goods, escalating trade tensions and threatening to disrupt key export sectors.

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said the GDP advance estimates show how the Indian economy is growing at a faster pace to become the world's third-largest economy under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, despite "global turmoil" in the economy due to geopolitics and the trend of protectionism in the form of trade and tariffs.

Citing the government data showing growth in various sectors, he said that 2026 has "emerged as a Goldilocks moment for our country's economy. Everyone believes that 2026 has brought about significant positive changes in the country's economy."

"We expect to sustain the momentum of the economy in 2027 as well. This is because Prime Minister Modi is committed to continued reforms, administrative reforms, complete eradication of corruption, and bringing complete transparency in the governance," Agarwal told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.