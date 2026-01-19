Goldsmith from Karnataka stabbed to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view allegedly by his friend on Shamsheergunj road here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at around 9.50 pm on Sunday. The victim, a native of Karnataka, was working as a goldsmith here and was stabbed multiple times, they said.

Two persons attacked him and one of them, said to be his friend, stabbed him with a knife, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The victim's relatives were unable to rescue him from the attack as the accused threatened them with the knife, police said.

Police, after getting the information, rushed to the spot and shifted the man to a state-run hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police further said the exact motive behind the murder was not known.

A case was registered at Chatrinaka Police Station and the two accused were taken into custody.

Further investigation is on.