New Delhi: Goldy Brar, who took responsibility for Moosewala's muπder and whose close aide took responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s house, was shot dead on Wednesday in California, USA.

It is being claimed that he was shot by a rival gang Dalla Lakhbir.

The Indian Govt had declared Brar as a designated teππorist under the UAPA earlier this year in January.

Brar, whose original name is Satinderjit Singh, was a Canada-based gangster.

Brar, backed by a Pakistan-based agency, had been involved in multiple killings and professed radical ideology, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said in its notification designating him a terrorist.

He figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms.

An activist of the banned Babbar Khalsa International, Brar had been involved in the smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying them for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters.

He hailed from Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab and is presently residing in Brampton, Canada.

Brar and his associates had been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities.

A Red Corner Notice had been issued against him by Interpol and there was a non-bailable warrant against him.

Brar was also known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had claimed responsibility for the murder of popular singer Moosewala in Punjab on May 29, 2022.

Last month, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, in a purported online post, took responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s house and issued a warning to the Bollywood actor, saying it was a "trailer".