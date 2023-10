Imphal, Oct 14 (PTI) Judicial Officer Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui has become the first tribal woman to be appointed as a judge in the Manipur High Court.

Her appointment was made by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. Kabui is a Naga woman from Manipur.

"The president is pleased to appoint Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui as a judge of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office," an official notification said. PTI COR ACD