GoM to decide fate of palatial Rushikonda facility in Andhra

Amaravati, Aug 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to decide the fate of the Rushikonda facility, a palatial mansion, built during the previous YSRCP government, TDP sources said on Saturday.

The GoM will examine and recommend the best possible utilisation model for this mansion, said the TDP press release.

The Rushikonda facility ran into a major controversy following the formation of the TDP-led NDA government in June 2024, which accused YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of splurging over Rs 450 crore to build a palatial mansion meant for his occupation on returning to power.

"The Andhra Pradesh government today has constituted a GoM to examine and recommend the best possible utilization of the idle Rushikonda resort in Visakhapatnam," the release said.

The GoM will be headed by Tourism Minister K Durgesh and will include Finance Minister P Keshav and Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with support from other officials.

The GoM has also been authorized to invite special representatives from other departments if required, said the release.

"The group will submit its recommendations to the government, which will then take a final call on the future course of action for the Rushikonda property," the press release added. PTI STH ADB