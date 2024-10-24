Gonda medical scan centre staff booked for endangering teenager's life by 'negligence'

Gonda (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A doctor here has been booked alongside the manager and employees a medical scan center for allegedly defrauding an 18-year-old man and endangering his life through negligence, police said on Thursday.

Kotwali Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Pathak said the case was registered on Wednesday on the order of a court following a complaint by a person named Mahesh Kumar.

The FIR in the case alleges that the Hope Scanning Centre provided Mahesh Kumar the scan report of another person rather than his son's, and the doctor prescribed him medicines based on that, thus endangering his life.

The case has been registered against scan centre gastrologist Kshitij Saran, its manager Mahendra Singh, radiologist T S Bhosale and other employees, Pathak said.

Mahendra Singh claimed that the allegations are false and baseless, and the FIR has been lodged only to harass him.

According to the details from the FIR, Mahesh Kumar took his son Shakti (18) to Dr. Saran on February 12, 2024 after he complained of unbearable stomach pain.

The doctor asked the patient to get his MRCP (magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography) done which was carried out at the scanning centre.

The FIR said that after going through the scan report, Dr. Saran told Kumar that his son would recover but the treatment would be time-taking.

However, as Shakti did not get much relief from the pain, his father consulted Dr. Rajneesh Singh at PGI Lucknow on March 15.

When Shakti underwent tests there, all his reports came normal. On close examination, it was found that the report provided by the Hope Scanning Centre was not Shakti's but of another person named Ram Milan Goswami, according to the FIR.

Mahesh Kumar contacted the scanning centre again, and they provided him with another report which he took to Dr. Rajneesh Singh. This report was also of Ram Milan Goswami, the FIR states.

Mahesh Kumar has alleged that Dr Saran prescribed medicines on the basis of wrong test report, putting Shakti's life in danger.

SHO Pathak said a case was registered on Wednesday on the court's order under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud) and 336 (negligently endangering life) and the investigation was handed over to sub-inspector Rajneesh Dwivedi.

He said that since the incident happened before July 1 this year, the case has been registered under the IPC rather than the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita which came into effect from July 1. PTI COR CDN CDN TIR TIR