Gondia: Complaint filed against cooperative society for 'irregularities' in procurement of paddy worth more than Rs 3 crore

Gondia, Aug 4 (PTI) Government authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district have lodged a complaint against a local cooperative society, accusing it of indulging in irregularities in procurement of paddy worth more than Rs 3.25 crore from farmers, an official said on Friday.

District Marketing Officer (DMO) Vivek Ingle said he lodged the complaint against Gondia city police station last week against Shriram Abhinav Sahakari Sanstha located at Chutiya on the outskirts of Gondia.

In his complaint, he alleged that the cooperative society procured 15,960 quintals of paddy worth Rs 3,25,58,400 from 425 farmers between June and July this year.

But the society neither deposited the procured paddy to the government nor did it register the paddy stock on the official portal, as a result of which the District Marketing Office did not release the payment to the farmers from whom it was procured, he said.

"Due to all this, the farmers are suffering and they are not able to get money required for the kharif season," he said.

The existing minimum support price of per quintal paddy is Rs 2,040.

The government procures paddy from farmers through its nodal agencies of marketing federation in the non-tribal areas and through Tribal Development Corporation (TDC) in the tribal-dominated belt.

The DMO also issued notices to the cooperative society seeking its reply over the allegation of irregularities, it has not yet submitted its reply, the official said. PTI COR NP