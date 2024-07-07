Gondia court sentences man to life imprisonment for uncle's murder

Gondia, Jul 7 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Gondia district sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his uncle over a petty dispute.

Additional sessions judge N D Khose on Saturday found the accused, Shubham alias Balu Santosh Dongre, guilty of charges of murder.

As per the case details, the accused had an altercation with his uncle, Sunil Gopichand Dongre, during a party at his house in Khatiya village on March 3, 2021.

Dongre attacked his uncle with a sharp weapon and killed him.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the IPC and CrPC. PTI COR ARU