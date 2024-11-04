Gondia house of man accused of sending multiple hoax bomb threat messages searched

Nagpur, Nov 4 (PTI) Police on Monday searched the house of Jagdish Shriram Uikey, who is accused of sending hoax bomb threat messages to airports, railway stations and airlines, which caused massive disruptions, an official said.

Uikey (35), a resident of Arjuni Morgaon in Gondia district, had surrendered to police on October 31.

"The cyber police station team searched his Arjuni Morgaon house for five hours and also questioned his kin and friends. No incriminating evidence has been found as yet. He claims to have authored a book, to promote which he sent these mails," the Nagpur police official said.

In 13 days leading to October 26, more than 300 flights operated by Indian airlines received hoax bomb threats, most of them issued through social media. As per police, Uikey operated from Delhi. PTI COR BNM