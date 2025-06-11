Gondia Rail Over Rail track gets green light for operations

Nagpur, Jun 11 (PTI) The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has approved the newly-built Rail Over Rail (ROR) line at Gondia in eastern Maharashtra and train services are expected to start on the track this week, an official said.

The ROR track will allow Jabalpur-bound trains to head toward Ballarshah without crossing the busy main line at Gondia.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) conducted a successful trial run on the ROR on Tuesday.

Thirteen km of the ROR and 24 km of an electrified third line between Gudma-Gondia-Gangajhari have been completed, the official said.

The inspection of the new lines was carried out on June 4 and 5 by Janak Kumar Garg, chief commissioner of railway safety. PTI COR KRK