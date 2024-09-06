Gondia tops in Maharashtra in completion of PMAY housing target for 2022-23

Gondia, Sep 6 (PTI) Gondia has achieved the highest percentage in Maharashtra of completion of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing target for 2022-23, Zilla Parishad CEO Muruganantham M said on Friday.

The district administration was felicitated in an event held in the day at the divisional commissionerate in Nagpur, he said.

"Of the given target of 95,261 housing units in Gondia, we have completed 93,956. We have stood first in the state component of the scheme as well. It is due to the collective effort of all stakeholders," the ZP CEO said. PTI COR BNM