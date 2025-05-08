Gondwana University signs MoUs with Aussie varsity, firm to offer engineering courses in Gadchiroli

Nagpur, May 8 (PTI) A ‘University Institute of Technology’ (UIT) will be set up in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli in collaboration with Gondwana University, Curtin University in Western Australia and a company, officials have said.

Tripartite Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who is the chancellor of Gondwana University, an official release said.

An MoU was signed between Gondwana University and Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited to establish the “autonomous UIT” in Gadchiroli to offer engineering programmes to students, the release said.

The second MoU was signed between Gondwana University and Curtin University in Western Australia for awarding twin degrees, it said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Australian Consul-General in Mumbai Paul Murphy and company officials were present during the signing of the MoUs.

In a post on X, Fadnavis called the signing of the MoUs a “historic stride” for Maharashtra.

The MoU will bring world-class education in mining and metallurgy to Gadchiroli, he said and expressed hope that the district will emerge as the “Steel Hub of India” in the next five years. PTI CLS NR ARU