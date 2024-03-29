Good Friday observed across Goa with prayers in churches

Panaji, Mar 29 (PTI) Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, was observed across Goa with prayers in various churches, including Basilica of Bom Jesus and Mary Immaculate Conception Church here as well as Don Bosco Church in Fatorda.

Christians account for 30 per cent of Goa's 16 lakh population. Good Friday is celebrated two days before Easter, which is a symbol of Christ's resurrection.

In a social media message, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "On this #GoodFriday, let us solemnly remember the suffering, sacrifice and boundless love of Lord Jesus Christ. May His teachings of compassion and forgiveness inspire us to walk the path of peace and unity." PTI RPS BNM