Good governance conference begins in Raipur; Chhattisgarh minister hails PM's leadership

Raipur, Nov 21 (PTI) A two-day 'Good Governance' conference began in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Thursday, an official said.

The conference will discuss citizen empowerment, use of various e-platforms to facilitate access to civil services, women leadership, best practices of Chhattisgarh government, saturation approach in holistic development, the official added.

Officials from departments dealing with personnel, pensions, administrative reforms and public grievances are taking part, he said.

Addressing the inaugural function, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary said good governance is an important factor for development and is essential to improve the lives of the citizens.

"Innovations like Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, Goods & Service Tax (GST), Government e Marketplace (GeM) Portal and Digital Inclusion that have been started on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought about a big change in the country," Choudhary said.

"Bureaucrats will play an important role in making India a USD 55 trillion economy by 2047. Officials from various states participating in the conference will have to transform themselves for good governance so that their talent and personality is not affected. Only those who change themselves with time will be relevant," the minister added.

While Anurag Shrivastava, Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Uttar Pradesh, explained in detail about the successful solar-based water supply schemes there, V Kirti Vasan, Collector of Koraput District, Odisha, informed about the innovation being done to provide employment through Rural Industrial Complexes, the official said.

"Thavasilan, IAS officer from Nagaland, shared the innovation of Nagaland Health Protection Society and Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme. Alka Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue Department, Madhya Pradesh, spoke on innovation related to Cyber Tehsil that was started there in February," the official informed. PTI COR BNM