Good governance depends on timely completion of projects: Maharashtra chief secretary

Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik on Friday said there was a need to expedite developmental projects and foster a positive approach towards addressing public grievances.

Chairing a meeting here on the 100-day action plan, she said, "Good governance depends on the timely completion of projects." Officials, including municipal commissioners, police commissioners and representatives of various government agencies attended the session.

Saunik urged all departments to ensure that public concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently.

"The work of the common people visiting our offices must be prioritised. Complaints should be resolved positively, and projects in the district must progress at an accelerated pace," she stated.

She also stressed the importance of adhering to the 7-point action plan, effective implementation of the State Service Guarantee Act, and the Information Officer Act, 2005. PTI COR NP