Good governance is basis of democracy: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Tuesday said the basis of democracy is good governance and the state government is working towards ensuring participation of every section to strengthen the concept of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".

She was addressing the pre-budget meeting at the Chief Minister's Office.

In a statement, Kumari said the state government is working towards strengthening the health system and making it more accessible.

She said every possible effort will be made to ensure the availability of health services to the people. No shortage of financial resources will be there to make Rajasthan healthy and prosperous, Kumari said.

The Rajasthan government will present its budget in the second week of July.