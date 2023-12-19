Good governance reforms have long-term socioeconomic impact, says Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The good governance brought in by the Centre in the past over nine years have a long-term socioeconomic impact, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

He said the best practices in good governance introduced in the recent years also "reflect change within us and in our attitude".

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of "maximum governance, minimum government", the Centre has brought transparency and citizen participation towards achieving "ease of living" for the common man, said Union Minister of State for Personnel Singh.

"The colonial-era practice of attestation of documents by gazetted officers was abolished soon after Prime Minister Modi first took office in 2014. In January 2016, interviews were abolished for lower-grade posts in the government, with merit the sole criterion for selection," the minister said.

These good governance reforms have a long-term socioeconomic impact as well, he said in his address here after inaugurating the Good Governance Week 2023.

Singh said Modi has initiated a visible change in work culture, both in the executive and polity.

Optimum use of technology is being made to achieve transparency and delivery of services to the common man, he said.

Pointing out that public grievances have multiplied tenfold since 2014 to more than 20 lakh annually on the CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) portal, Singh said this reflects the growing faith reposed in the government by the people in alleviating their problems.

"CPGRAMS is now well integrated with public grievance portals of several state governments and Union Territory administrations. The government aims to achieve zero pendency in public grievances," he added.

Singh said the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is the first in the government to use facial recognition technology for submission of digital life certificates for continuation of pension.

"We have about more than 10,000 pensioners above the age of 90, and almost 3,000 above 100 years of age, drawing pension as much as their salary. And there, the fingerprints become a little unreliable. So we hit upon the idea of face recognition," he said.

Singh said "swachhata (cleanliness)" turned into a mass movement after the prime minister spoke about it from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"Today, the government has earned more than Rs 1,100 crore just by disposing of scrap. So we have also contributed to the nation's economy," he said.

During the inaugural session of Good Governance Week, Singh launched the CPGRAMS mobile app and e-office advanced analytics dashboard.

He also released DARPG publications -- a journey of 25 regional conferences from 2014-2023, annual report of CPGRAMS-2023 and a coffee table book on the Special Campaign 3.0. PTI AKV SZM