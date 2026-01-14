Good if they win, bad if they lose: Scindia on opposition's stand on SIR

Gwalior, Jan 14 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said Special Intensive Review (SIR) has been conducted by every government, but the opposition finds it objectionable only when they lose an election.

This is not the first time an SIR is being conducted in the country, the BJP leader said, speaking to reporters.

"Do they (opposition parties) have objections to the cleansing (of voter lists) or the proper voting process? In other words, are they afraid of losing?" Scindia said.

"Now, where they win, SIR is very good, and if they lose, it is bad. This is a democracy, and the people's decision is paramount for all of us," he added. PTI COR MAS KRK