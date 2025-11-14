Good leadership key to success of cooperative banks: Gadkari

Nagpur, Nov 14 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday highlighted the importance of capable leadership in cooperative banks, saying the success of these banks depends on those leading them.

He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the tenth branch of Chitnavispura Sahakari Bank Ltd. in Nagpur.

Congratulating the bank, which started as a co-operative credit society in 1931, Gadkari said that as a Nagpur resident, he had witnessed its growth.

Referring to Chitnavispura bank, Gadkari said two to three generations of its leadership had strived to win people’s trust.

“Hence, common people are now getting loans from the bank, while the bank is receiving deposits from them,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the progress and various development work in East Nagpur (Bharatwada), where the bank opened its new branch. PTI CLS NR