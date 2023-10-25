Good response to e-auction of mementos, gifts given to PM Modi: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

Hyderabad: The e-auction of mementos and gifts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been getting a good response and more and more people should participate in the event as October 31 is the last day, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The e-auction is going on very well and the money generated from it would go towards the 'Namami Gange' Programme (the flagship initiative of the Union Government for conservation and rejuvenation of the national river Ganga), she said.

"Ram Darbar, Hanuman ji, these are some of the great favourites of all times. This time, (souvenir of) Jerusalem is another one which is favourite," she told PTI here on the sidelines of an event.

"There is a lot of interest. We want more and more people to come forward. Because days are very few now. October 31st (is the last date)," she said.

Advertisment

A statue of Ram Darbar, a model of the Golden Temple of Amritsar, Kamdhenu and a souvenir of Jerusalem are among the popular items in the latest round of e-auction of gifts and mementos given to PM Modi, Lekhi had said on October 23.

The e-auction that began on October 2 will end on October 31.

"In the last four editions, more than 7,000 items have been put on e-auction, and this time there are 912 items for the e-auction," Lekhi had said on October 2.