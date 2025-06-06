Good start for us: NC on rail link to Kashmir valley

Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) Ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said while the rail link to the valley was a good start, political aspirations of the people and the promises made to them must be honoured.

"It is a good start for us. It will help ease the difficulties we faced in transportation, and tourism and other sectors," senior NC leader and MLA Pampore, Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi told reporters here.

Masoodi, a former Lok Sabha MP, however, said along with development, political aspirations should also be honoured.

"The train has chugged, but the promises also need to be kept. The old promises, made when we joined hands with them, should be honoured," he said, referring to the promises made with the people of J-K at the time of accession.

Masoodi said the rights and constitutional guarantees of the people of J-K should be honoured.

"This vehicle can only move forward well when both of its tyres -- development and political aspirations -- run well. Then only can the whole nation benefit," the NC leader added.