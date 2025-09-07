Good that Manipur is moving towards peace, hope peace will prevail: RSS

Jodhpur, Sep 7 (PTI) The RSS on Sunday said that it is good that Manipur is moving towards peace, especially after the Union home ministry signed a special agreement with the Kuki community.

Addressing the media in Jodhpur after a three-day coordination meeting of office-bearers and Sangh-inspired organisations, the RSS's national publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said, "We are seeing that separatism and violence have reduced in the North East, and there is peace. These are the results of efforts made in recent years." He said, "Recently, there was violence in Manipur. RSS kept a close watch and made efforts to bring the Kuki and Meitei communities together. It is good that we are moving towards peace, especially after the Union home ministry signed a special agreement with the Kuki community. Now that the national highway has reopened for the Meitei community, we hope peace will prevail." Ambekar said, "At the Jodhpur coordination meet, people working in Punjab expressed concern about religious conversions, social chaos, and also about the work done by the RSS for underprivileged people in the state. We also discussed the issue of drugs in Punjab and how it is affecting the youth there." The National Education Policy (NEP) and its implementation also came up for discussion during the meeting, Ambekar said, adding that reports indicate that the NEP is moving in the right direction, with expected changes being implemented in language, content and the inclusion of Indian traditions.

"RSS and all its associations are of the opinion that the education system in India must follow and adopt Indian languages at all levels of education," he emphasised.

On women's participation in RSS work, he said, "RSS has been continuously making efforts to increase women's participation in every field, and their involvement has grown." He said, "During Operation Sindoor, women working in different branches of the RSS contributed to creating a nationalistic spirit, and for this, they organised many events, not less than 887." In the RSS coordination meeting, “Illegal immigration” in West Bengal, religious conversion and infiltration were also discussed, according to Ambekar.

On Kashi-Mathura, Ambekar said, "The solution to these problems will not be sought through conflict or agitation but through legal and mutual dialogue." On the question of language, he said that "primary education should be in the mother tongue, and respect for all Indian languages is essential. There is no opposition to English, but Indian languages must get their due place in education and administration." Regarding the tribal regions, RSS Prachar Pramukh Ambekar stated that "Naxal and Maoist violence has decreased, but attempts to mislead the society are still ongoing." The works carried out by Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in the context of hostels and tribal rights were mentioned, and the need to convey Indian tradition and national thought to the tribal society was emphasised, Ambekar said.

The RSS also discussed in detail the programmes planned for its centenary year, besides reviewing the work of affiliated organisations on various issues. The Sangh centenary year will be observed from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026.

On October 2, 2025, the formal inauguration of the centenary year will take place with the Vijayadashami celebration in Nagpur.

The three-day meeting (September 5-7) was attended, among others, by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, as well as about 320 representatives from 32 affiliated organisations. PTI DR AG AMJ AMJ